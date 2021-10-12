Taapsee Pannu recalls the 'boys locker room' scene in Rashmi Rocket that made her break down while shooting

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen as an athlete in the new film, Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film focuses on the gender biases that some female sportspersons face. It also stars Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee. In a new interview, Taapsee spoke about the moment that broke her while shooting the film.

Taapsee Pannu told Navbharat Times in an interview, “Mai foot foot ke roi thi us din (I broke down and cried a lot on the sets that day). It was the day we shot the locker room scene. I was to be locked with the boys in their locker room. That day, I could not step out of my van till the time we started shooting. There was a whirlwind of emotions pent up inside me and it came out during the scene.”

Set in Kutch, Rashmi Rocket is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner but things change for the worse when she is called in for a gender verification test.

Last week, Taapsee talked about the hard work and pain that went into her performance. Sharing that she hurt her leg during the process, she told PTI that she got ‘over-enthusiastic about the whole running part’ and injured her leg on the third day of her shoot.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The film is set to release on October 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Apart from Rashami Rocket, Taapsee has quite a few films lined up for release soon. These include Blurr, the Hindi adaptation of Run Lola Run titled Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.S habaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee also has Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa in the pipeline.