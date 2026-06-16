Taare Zameen Par actor who played ‘topper’ elder brother Yohaan Awasthi is now a dentist based in the UK

Sachet Seth, who goes by the name Sachet Engineer on Instagram, played Yohaan Nandkishore Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par. The film marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan and earned immense critical acclaim. While Darsheel continued working in the industry, Sachet disappeared from public attention. He has pursued a career in medicine, graduating in dentistry from DY Patil University where he earned a gold medal in Periodontology. He is currently a registered practitioner in the UK. He has made his Instagram account private but maintains a Linkedin account.

Life imitates art in surprising ways! In Taare Zameen Par , the elder brother of Darsheel Safary 's character was shown as a bright kid who would ace his school exams. The same seems to be the case in real life, too, as Sachet, has now left acting after the film's success, earned a gold medal in dentistry and now practises in the UK! (Also read: ' Aamir Khan is not my brother,' says Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary on why he doesn't ask actor for work )

Meanwhile, Sachet also shared his love for flying aeroplanes on Instagram. He shared a photograph from the cockpit of an aircraft. “Being in control up here makes the fiercest challenges down below shrink to insignificance. A true reminder that the horizon is endless, and so are possibilities. My first flight, but certainly not the last,” he wrote in the caption.

On Taare Zameen Par Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sachet had talked about working on Taare Zameen Par. “We were children back then. We were just playing around during the shoot. We both had a lot of fun and we were not as serious as they expected us to be! The minute Aamir uncle had the scene in mind, he used to get us in the mood and he would not allow anyone to talk to us once we were in that zone so that he could get the perfect shot. It helped us in understanding what was expected from us and then hopefully deliver it to the satisfaction of Aamir uncle,” he said.

The film is a psychological drama that follows Ishaan, an imaginative and artistically gifted 8-year-old boy. Because he struggles with undiagnosed dyslexia and traditional academics, his frustrated parents send him to a strict boarding school. There, a compassionate art teacher recognises his learning disability and helps him overcome his challenges. The film won multiple awards and is frequently considered one of the best movies of Aamir Khan's career.