Tamannaah Bhatia, Lin Laishram dance together but it's Amit Sial who wins the internet with his moves. Watch

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception had all their friends and close ones having a blast. Among the guests were Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and Amit Sial. Now a video of Lin Laishram dancing her heart out with Tamannaah has surfaced online but if one looks with a keen eye, they can also find Amit Sial busting some cool moves. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma are a sight to behold as they attend Randeep Hooda's wedding reception. Watch Tamannaah Bhatia, Lin Laishram and Amit Sial wore their best dancing shoes on Monday.

Many were amazed to see how enthusiastically Lin and Tamannaah Bhatia danced together at the reception bash. Lin was in a shimmery red saree while Tamannaah was in a black floral saree.

Reactions to Amit Sial's dance video

The video of them dancing together also shows Amit Sial in a black suit, showing some impressive dance moves. Many took to the comments section to comment on it. A person wrote, “Am more interested in watching Amit Sial moves behind Lin." Another commented, “@amitsial is on fire behind @linlaishram.” A comment also read: “That uncle behind Lin,” along with a laughing emoji. Commenting on Lin's dance moves, an Instagram user wrote, ”Love the way lin is enjoying."

Randeep Hooda and Amit Sial featured together in the web series, Inspector Avinash. Created and directed by Neeraj Pathak, the show had Randeep as the titular super cop and Amit Sial as Azimuddin Ghulam Sheikh. The show co-starred Urvashi Rautela, who also attended the reception. It released in May on JioCinema.

Highway director Imtiaz Ali, Randeep's guru Naseeruddin Shah and wife Ratna Pathak and Jackie Shroff also attended the wedding reception. Randeep threw a reception in Mumbai after tying the knot with Lai Laishram in a traditional Manipuri wedding ceremony. They got married as per Meitei rituals on November 29 in Manipur.

More about Lin Laishram

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om in which she played the guest role of Om Kapoor's friend. Since then, she has appeared as Bem in Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom, as Udai's wife in Umrika (2015) and as Mema in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Rangoon (2017). She also starred in Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019).

