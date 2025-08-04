Tamannaah Bhatia shares why actors are not open about undergoing beauty procedures Shefali Jariwala

Bollywood actors have often been trolled on social media for undergoing cosmetic surgeries. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the scrutiny faced by female actors over cosmetic treatments, particularly in the context of Shefali Jariwala’s death. Tamannaah Bhatia on female actors facing criticism for cosmetic treatements.(Photos: X, Instagram)

Tamannaah talked about how anything that happens with the film people, turns into a discussion and said, "People need to understand that it is very easy to talk about people who are in the media glare. Because you know about their lives. There are so many people whose lives you don't know anything about, and you will never know also. In baton ke baare me hum bas charcha kar sakte hai. Isse hum kahi pahuchte nahi hai. (We can only discuss these things. This will not get us anywhere). I don't know how conclusive they are."

Tamannaah went on to say that cosmetic procedures such as botox are no longer taboo, especially among the younger generation.

“Gen-Z kids are quite open about it. Jo bhi process karate hai, (whatever procedure they undergo), they are open about it. Koi bhi judgement ke through guzarna nahi chahta. Wo kuch kahenge toh unpe ungliya uthengi. (No one wants to go through judgment. If they say anything, fingers will be pointed at them.) There is a lot of judgment on people who are in films. Wo shayad comfortable nahi hai apne life me baare me share karne ke liye. (Maybe they are probably not comfortable sharing their life),” she said.

Shefali Jariwala was found dead at her Mumbai residence on the night of June 27. While initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, multiple sources later reported that she had taken glutathione injections — commonly used in anti-ageing treatments — prior to her death, which may have contributed to it.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming projects

Tamannaah will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan: Force of the Forest. The film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF) and is slated for release in May next year. She also stars in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Daring Partners, alongside Diana Penty, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The series is expected to premiere later this year.