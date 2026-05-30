Tanishaa Mukerji makes candid revelation about her home in Mumbai: ‘Kajol signs the cheque books’

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened the doors to her home in Mumbai and shared the story behind the charming space. The actor revealed that her sister Kajol played a significant role in financing the vintage-inspired abode. Tanishaa Muekrji is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja.

Tanishaa makes a confession Recently, Tanishaa gave a tour of her house in Mumbai in the latest video on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. Farah went to Tanishaa’s house with her cook Dilip. During the conversation in the episode, Tanishaa credited her sister Kajol with funding her vintage Mumbai home.

Tanishaa’s home blended old-world Kolkata charm with Turkish-inspired design elements. The space featured dramatic staircases, gothic-style artworks, and an abundance of candles, all of which added to its vintage, character-rich appeal.

Impressed by the vibe of the home, Farah said, “I am loving this vibe. You cannot find a house like this in Mumbai. I feel like I have arrived in Kolkata.”

During the chat, Tanishaa revealed that most of the furniture in the house came from her old family home. When Farah asked if it was her mother’s house, Tanishaa confirmed, “Yes, my mum’s house. This is all my mum’s furniture because my dad was not a very homely person. I shifted here around 14 years ago. Now I am settled here. Mumbai changed, according to me. The Sea Link came up too.”

That got Farah curious about Kajol’s contribution to the house, who asked jokingly, “What’s Kajol’s contribution in all this?”

Tanishaa quipped, “She paid for it!” Following this, Farah laughed and replied, “Okay, well done. That’s the only kind of contribution we want.” To this, Tanishaa added with a smile, “She signs the cheque books.”