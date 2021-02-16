Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work
Cinema is changing and so are perceptions towards actors, and Tanvi Azmi feels that have brought in a shift in the type of roles being written for women after a certain age in Bollywood.
“I would say that it is more of a recent thing for actors in my age group now. It is a very recent development that we are getting good work. Suddenly we are all being discovered and being looked at as people who can helm a film on their shoulder,” shares Azmi.
The 60-year-old notes how characters and stories are now being written keeping older female actor in mind.
“They write stories about us. These are real stories, true life stories, the more we explore this the more it will widen our horizon and make more filmmakers available and open to these kinds of scripts,” she adds.
Azmi says because of the increase in opportunities she is now more open to doing a number of projects.
“I am more than happy and more than willing to do more work, there is so much work and all of us can do so much more work and of course I am. I would never turn down Tribhanga or even Thappad (2020) even though I didn’t have the central character in it,” she says.
And there is only one criterion that she has while choosing her projects. “I want to be a part of a film which is trying to project something else, something new. I want to be a part of these films. It would be great if I got central characters in the new kind of films that are being made, the new kind of filmmaking. Not talking about platforms but stories that are being told. I hope that I do get more like this,” she concludes.
