IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work
Actor Tanvi Azmi starred in Tribhanga recently
Actor Tanvi Azmi starred in Tribhanga recently
bollywood

Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work

Actor Tanvi Azmi notes how characters and stories are now being written keeping older female actor in mind.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:18 PM IST

Cinema is changing and so are perceptions towards actors, and Tanvi Azmi feels that have brought in a shift in the type of roles being written for women after a certain age in Bollywood.

“I would say that it is more of a recent thing for actors in my age group now. It is a very recent development that we are getting good work. Suddenly we are all being discovered and being looked at as people who can helm a film on their shoulder,” shares Azmi.

The 60-year-old notes how characters and stories are now being written keeping older female actor in mind.

“They write stories about us. These are real stories, true life stories, the more we explore this the more it will widen our horizon and make more filmmakers available and open to these kinds of scripts,” she adds.

Azmi says because of the increase in opportunities she is now more open to doing a number of projects.

“I am more than happy and more than willing to do more work, there is so much work and all of us can do so much more work and of course I am. I would never turn down Tribhanga or even Thappad (2020) even though I didn’t have the central character in it,” she says.

And there is only one criterion that she has while choosing her projects. “I want to be a part of a film which is trying to project something else, something new. I want to be a part of these films. It would be great if I got central characters in the new kind of films that are being made, the new kind of filmmaking. Not talking about platforms but stories that are being told. I hope that I do get more like this,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Actor Tanvi Azmi starred in Tribhanga recently
Actor Tanvi Azmi starred in Tribhanga recently
bollywood

Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Actor Tanvi Azmi notes how characters and stories are now being written keeping older female actor in mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hayms broke up last year.
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hayms broke up last year.
bollywood

Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban posts cryptic message: 'Don't be mad at me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, has posted another cryptic message about relationships. The former couple broke up towards the end of last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan photographed during their coffee session
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan photographed during their coffee session
bollywood

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Saif Ali Khan chills with Ranveer on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan were spotted together on set. The duo was dressed in white, in pictures shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka's biggest revelations in Unfinished; from on-set harassment to trolling

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • From being harassed by a director to tackling trolls who believed she had undergone plastic surgery, here are the biggest revelations Priyanka Chopra made in her memoir, Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic in a bikini, fans gush 'so pretty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Disha Patani shared a stunning pool picture on Tuesday. Loving it were here many fans. Disha will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.
Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.
bollywood

How Hrithik overcame his stammer: 'You can compare it to hell'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood as an ace dancer and an action star. But did you know that Hrithik had to battle against a stammer for 22 years?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra experienced a neck cramp at her wedding
Priyanka Chopra experienced a neck cramp at her wedding
bollywood

Priyanka reveals she had a neck cramp after her wedding, because of her dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the aisle in a 75-foot-long veil at her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018. The actor has now revealed that the memorable moment came at a price.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their son in July last year.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their son in July last year.
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic shares a perfect family time pic with Hardik, son Agastya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic and and Hardik Pandya shared a cute picture of their family time with their little son, Agastya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar has remembered late actor Sandeep Nahar on Twitter.
Akshay Kumar has remembered late actor Sandeep Nahar on Twitter.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar as 'a smiling young man'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar has penned a short note on Twitter in memory of his Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar, who was found dead at his residence on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Nahar worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Sandeep Nahar worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
bollywood

Sandeep Nahar was 'shocked' at Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Suchitra Pillai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • Sandeep Nahar's former co-actor Suchitra Pallai has said that he was shocked when Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Sandeep and Sushant worked together on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the construction site.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the construction site.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at construction site of new home, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Tuesday, reportedly at the construction site of their new Pali Hill home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? stars Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Lily James and Shazad Latif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Nahar appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher.
Sandeep Nahar appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher.
bollywood

Anupam Kher on Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Actor Anupam Kher has spoken about the alleged suicide of his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor, Sandeep Nahar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • Actor Dia Mirza has shared the stunning first pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Take a peek inside their 'pheras' and 'varmala' ceremonies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
bollywood

Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What’s the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Rumours are doing the rounds about the eventual release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi- whether it will be a proper theatrical, or come on OTT soon after theatres, and what not. We talk to the film’s producer, and experts about the ideal gap between the two releases of the same film on different platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP