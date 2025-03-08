Tara Sutaria shivers in chiffon saree while shooting song in Kashmir, Ishaan Khatter shares hilarious BTS video. Watch

Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous in their new song Pyaar Aata Hai, which was released a few days ago. However, the actors seemed to have taken health risks to make sure they look good in the song, shooting in sub zero temperatures in the snowy hills and landscapes of Kashmir. Ishaan took to his Instagram account to share a BTS reel of the shoot. (Also read: Fans feel bad for Apoorva Mukhija after watching her in Nadaaniyan: ‘She acted better than Khushi Kapoor’) Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria shot their new song in Kashmir.

Tara Sutaria shivers during song shoot

In the video, Ishaan and Tara were seen walking through a snow capped mountain range with the rest of the crew. Ishan wanted to run in the snow, and did exactly that in the next few seconds, even falling on the snow and making the most of his time there. Another sneak peek saw Tara and Ishaan in matching blue attires, shooting for the song.

Tara was also seen holding onto Ishaan on top of a boat as a breeze blew by and the pallu of her black chiffon saree fell on the river. She was seen shivering and telling Ishaan to hold her tightly. The hilarious video ended with a moment from the shoot where both Ishaan and Tara fell on the snow while shooting.

What Ishaan said

In the caption, Ishaan wrote, “Humari asli haalat while shooting in -10 degrees Celsius. With @tarasutaria in a chiffon saari era and myself in a sheer shirt because why should the lady freeze alone 🥶 (happy women’s day btw 🫶🏼) BTS diaries #PyaarAataHai 😅 if you haven’t seen the full song go watch on YouTube!”

Tara posted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Now that's some BTS! That last shot though! (laughing face emoticons).”

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in the Netflix series The Perfect Couple, which was directed by Sussane Bier. It starred Nicole Kidman in the lead role. He will be seen next in The Royals, where he is paired opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar.