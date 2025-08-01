Tehran trailer: Patriot John Abraham gets drawn into a life-threatening mission; know when and where to watch

Tehran trailer: Arun Gopalan’s John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, Madhurima Tuli and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Tehran will be released directly on OTT. The film’s trailer was released on Friday, showing John as a police officer on a dangerous mission to save the country. Know when and where to watch it. Tehran trailer: John Abraham plays a policeman on a mission in film based on real-life instances.

Tehran trailer

Tehran’s trailer begins by telling the audience about how bomb blasts across three countries, including India, have rocked everyone. Brought in to save the day is ACP Rajeev Kumar (John), who is pulled into a covert operation that spans continents, ideologies and alliances. While Rajeev is a patriot at heart, he soon finds himself abandoned by India and Israel and hunted by Iran. The trailer also begs the question of whether Rajeev is a true patriot or a rogue operative following his own rules.

The viewers seemed pumped after the trailer dropped to see John in an action-packed role. “Madras Cafe, BATLA HOUSE, Romeo Akbar Walter, Diplomat, Force, Parmanu now Tehran....John Saab always gave us good movies,” wrote one fan. Another wondered why the film wasn’t being released in theatres. One person commented on YouTube, “John Abraham is one of the best action stars currently. Very similar in style and body language to Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt in the 80s.’

When and where to watch Tehran

Tehran is a fictional film based on a real-life incident that caused diplomatic ripples: the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi. The film can be streamed on Zee 5 from 14 August, right on time for Independence Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell for Maddock Films.

Director Arun said in a statement, "Tehran, to me, is a mirror held up to a fractured world. It is a story about shifting loyalties, blurred identities, and the human cost hidden in the shadows of global politics. More than a spy thriller, Tehran is a tense, adrenaline-charged ride that forces you to ask: whose truth do you believe?”

John said, “Tehran is a truly global film, rooted in real events but resonating far beyond borders. Playing ACP Rajeev Kumar in Tehran has been one of the most intense and layered roles of my career, as he is not your conventional patriot. He’s a man constantly torn between duty and conscience, and that moral conflict is what makes this story so compelling. This film isn’t about good versus evil—it’s about navigating the grey.”