Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 6: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon film sees a dip, earns 5 crore

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 6: Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, saw a little dip at the box office after grossing an estimated ₹71 crore in India in its first five days. On its sixth day, the multilingual film added approximately ₹5.63 crore, maintaining steady occupancy, and earning a total of ₹ ₹ 76.63 crore in six days, according to Sacnilk.com. Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 6: Kriti Sanon and Dhanushs star in this turbulent love story directed by Anand L Rai

Six-day box-office collection breakdown

The film earned a total of ₹76.07 crore in its first six days at the Indian box office. It opened with ₹16 crore on Friday, rising to ₹17 crore on Saturday (+6.25%) and ₹19 crore on Sunday (+11.76%). Collections dipped sharply on Monday to ₹8.75 crore (-53.95%), followed by a recovery on Tuesday with ₹10.25 crore (+17.14%), and finally ₹5.07 crore on Wednesday. The opening weekend saw strong growth, while weekdays experienced the usual decline in daily collections.

Tere Ishk Mein's region-based occupancy

Across key Indian cities, occupancy rates for the film varied, with Chennai and Jaipur leading at 16%, followed closely by Lucknow at 15.33%. Mumbai, Pune, and NCR experienced steady occupancy rates between 12% and 13%, while Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Surat, and Bhopal recorded lower figures, ranging from 5.33% to 11.67%. Morning and afternoon shows generally ranged from 4% to 18%, with evening occupancy slightly higher in most cities. Night shows reported 0% occupancy across the board. The number of shows varied by city, ranging from 57 in Chennai to 1,296 in the NCR, reflecting regional audience distribution.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic‑drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai, starring Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti, with supporting roles by Prakash Raj, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

The film tells a turbulent love story of Shankar, an emotionally volatile young man and Air Force pilot, and Mukti, a psychologist assigned to treat him. They share a complicated past marked by intense love, betrayal and heartbreak.

Their romance, ignited during college, spirals into obsession and vengeance when Mukti leaves him, turning passion into a painful emotional whirlwind. With music by A. R. Rahman, Tere Ishk Mein has stirred discussion with its dark, emotional tale.