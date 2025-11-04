Thamma box office collection day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses 123 crore

Thamma box office collection day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma made sure that fans had a spooky Diwali in theatres with their latest release. The Maddock Films production opened to positive reviews and is doing well at the box office so far. Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana calls Thamma ‘massier’ than Lokah, says Malayalam film was ‘good induction for multiplex audiences’) Thamma box office collection day 15: The film shows love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Thamma box office update

The latest box office update on Saclink states that Thamma collected ₹ 1.86 crore on its 15th day of release, a Tuesday. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹ 123.66 crore.

Thamma marked a strong opening with ₹ 24 crore, and went on to collect ₹ 108.4 crore at the end of its first week. Although the second week has slowed down in comparison, the film has managed to maintain its momentum so far in theatres.

About Thamma

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which also has films like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists. He plays a meek journalist who transforms into a vampire-like figure.

Thamma also had a cameo appearance from Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, which went viral on social media after release. "People are very excited about the clash of Thamma and Bhediya. That was the most beautiful sequence in the film. That's my favourite one too. Kids have loved it and everybody is talking about it. So I think different characters clashing with each other is the crux of the entire universe and how seamlessly they weave the narrative around it. That is one thing to look out for," Ayushmann told PTI in an interview.