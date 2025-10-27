Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy makes 94 crore in first week

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 10:10 pm IST

Thamma box office collection day 7: Aditya Sarpotdar's horror comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has done well. 

Thamma box office collection day 7: Aditya Sarpotdar’s Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thamma was released in theatres on 21 October to good reviews. The film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe alongside Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, has crossed the 90 crore mark in its first week of release.

Thamma box office collection day 7: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film.

Thamma box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Thamma made an estimated 3.24 crore net in India on Monday, taking its total domestic collection to 94.54 crore. The film had an opening of 24 crore when it was released last Tuesday, sustaining its momentum through the weekdays by collecting 18.6 crore on Wednesday, 13 crore on Thursday, and 10 crore on Friday.

Through the weekend, Thamma made 13.1 crore on Saturday and 12.6 crore on Sunday, taking its six-day total in India to 91.3 crore net. It collected 124.50 crore worldwide in that time. It remains to be seen how it does in the coming week.

Thamma tells the story of Alok (Ayushmann), who meets the mysterious Tadaka (Rashmika) during a hiking trip, only to later find out she’s a betal (vampiric creature).

The future of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

After Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Thamma, the MHCU has Shakti Shalini with Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda lined up. Taking to his Instagram story recently, Ayushmann shared the attachment for Shakti Shalini, which was attached to Thamma and wrote, “Welcome to the MHCU @aneetpadda Punjabi aa gaye oye (Punjabis are here)!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet.”

Aneet re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and thanked him for his kind words, writing, “Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always (Khurrana ji the man is making waves like always). Thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm wishes.” Amar Kaushik is the director of the upcoming film.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
