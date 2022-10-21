Thank God: Ajay Devgn's character's name changed from Chitragupt to CG, three other modifications made

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Thank God has attempted to steer clear of any controversies headed its way. As per sources, the makers have changed the name of Ajay’s character in the film from Chitragupt to CG and his associate Yamdoot’s to simply YD. This, and three other modifications, were done by the makers while submitting the film for certification. Also read: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra named in case filed against Thank God for 'hurting religious sentiments'

The Indra Kumar directorial has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as a man who faces a near-death experience and must face all his vices to get a second chance. Rakul Preet Singh also stars.

After the first teaser was released, some people objected to using Chitragupta’s name. In Hindu mythology, Chitragupta is the deity of records and accounts, as it has been shown in the film as well. However, now it seems the makers have opted to take a safer route. There has been a plea asking for the stay of the film’s release filed in the Supreme Court. The court recently refused to list it on urgent notice and will now hear the matter on November 21.

Three other modifications have also been made. One involves blurring the logo of a liquor brand in the frame, while the other is changing a temple scene to a different angle. The third modification is in the disclaimer’s content at the beginning of the film. The duration the disclaimer stays on screen has also been increased to ensure the audience can read it.

Thank God is set to release in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on October 25. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s action adventure film Ram Setu. As per trade sources, both films’ advance bookings began on Thursday on a promising note with Ram Setu just ahead by a whisker for now.

