Thank You For Coming box office collection day 2: Bhumi Pednekar film sees little growth, earns 1.5 crore on Saturday

Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming released on October 6. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film remains steady at the box office, registering a 47.1 percent increase in its collection on Saturday. Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming earned ₹1.56 crore nett in India on its day 2 in cinemas. Also read: Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1 Thank You For Coming was released on Friday.

Thank You For Coming's box office collection

As per another report by Sacnilk.com, Thank You For Coming is expected to earn ₹2 crore on Sunday. So far, the film has collected ₹2.62 crore nett in India in two days. The coming-of-age film had opened with ₹1.06 crore on Friday and is likely to collect ₹4.62 crore nett in its opening weekend in India.

About Thank You For Coming

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, Thank You For Coming also stars actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Social-media-influencers-turned-actors Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi also feature in the film. Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Sushant Divgikar, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also a part of Thank You For Coming's ensemble cast.

Thank You For Coming co-produced by Rhea Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. The film had its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15. The film puts the spotlight on women and their sexual needs, and why it needs to be normal to talk about them.

Thank You For Coming movie review

An excerpt of the film's review by The Hindustan Times read, "Sex comedies can be tricky. And more so when they're talking about women, their bodies, their sexual desires and the pleasure they seek. Thank You For Coming unapologetically touches all these chords, and makes sure that everyone enjoys a happy ending (pun intended). It's raw, raunchy, real and relatable, and to a large extent, empowering, too."

