The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film introduces news faces to revisit religious conversion theme

The Kerala Story 2 teaser: The first glimpse into the world of The Kerala Story 2 was unveiled with the release of its teaser, introducing new faces and hinting at a fresh narrative. While the story appears to chart new territory, it retains the same core themes, centering on relationship conflicts and the issue of religious conversion. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond is slated to release in cinemas on February 27.

The Kerala Story 2 teaser out The makers of the film released the teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which is a sequel of the 2023 hit film, on Friday. The trailer was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Our daughters don't fall in love, they fall in traps. Ab sahenge nahin... ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond in cinemas on 27th February, 2026.”

The teaser of the film, which is helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, introduces three new faces: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, who will be taking the story forward.

The clip revealed that the story will narrate the ordeal of three girls, played by Ulka, Aishwarya, and Aditi, whose lives take a turn after they fall in love, as they reveal in the tease that they made them fall in fall with them with an “agenda of religious conversion.”

The teaser opens with the girls talking about their aspirations, ranging from becoming an IAS officer and an athlete to dreaming of life as a social media influencer. And how their dreams were shattered when they fell in love with the wrong people and got married to them.

However, the teaser also suggests that the film will go beyond their ordeal, focusing on how they found the strength to fight back. It ends with the girls saying in unison, “Ab hume ladna hoga, kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (We have to fight now. Because if not now, then we will never be able to fight back).”