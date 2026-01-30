The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film introduces news faces to revisit religious conversion theme
The Kerala Story 2 teaser: The makers of the Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film released the teaser of the film on Friday.
The Kerala Story 2 teaser: The first glimpse into the world of The Kerala Story 2 was unveiled with the release of its teaser, introducing new faces and hinting at a fresh narrative. While the story appears to chart new territory, it retains the same core themes, centering on relationship conflicts and the issue of religious conversion.
The Kerala Story 2 teaser out
The makers of the film released the teaser of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which is a sequel of the 2023 hit film, on Friday. The trailer was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Our daughters don't fall in love, they fall in traps. Ab sahenge nahin... ladenge. #TheKeralaStory2GoesBeyond in cinemas on 27th February, 2026.”
The teaser of the film, which is helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, introduces three new faces: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, who will be taking the story forward.
The clip revealed that the story will narrate the ordeal of three girls, played by Ulka, Aishwarya, and Aditi, whose lives take a turn after they fall in love, as they reveal in the tease that they made them fall in fall with them with an “agenda of religious conversion.”
The teaser opens with the girls talking about their aspirations, ranging from becoming an IAS officer and an athlete to dreaming of life as a social media influencer. And how their dreams were shattered when they fell in love with the wrong people and got married to them.
However, the teaser also suggests that the film will go beyond their ordeal, focusing on how they found the strength to fight back. It ends with the girls saying in unison, “Ab hume ladna hoga, kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (We have to fight now. Because if not now, then we will never be able to fight back).”
“@iammannanshaah Music adding so much depth to the story. I put headphones to listen to it again,” one wrote, with one sharing, “Can't wait for it now After watching #TheKeralaStory first time on 26th January on Television I got shocked to see what really happened in Kerala as I read about it. I knew one film was not enough to show the harsh truth Kerala is suffering from. Hatsoff to the entire team.”
“Peak Trailer. Hope it's much better than 1st part,” one social media user wrote.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 27.
What do we know about The Kerala Story
The film courted controversy right from the release of its announcement video, with several critics branding it a propaganda piece that is aimed to malign Kerala. Its eventual release came only after a long legal battle.
The Kerala Story, which starred Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani, followed a group of women from Kerala who are radicalised and recruited by the Islamic State. Though it claimed to be inspired by true events, the Kerala government rejected this assertion, accusing the film of spreading misinformation.
Despite facing bans and controversy over its content, the film went on to bag two National Awards—for Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and Best Cinematography (Prasantanu Mohapatra). The film also emerged as a surprise box office success. Made on a budget of ₹20 crore, it grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.