IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The sequel factor: Can sequels to hit Bollywood films change the industry’s course in 2021?
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
bollywood

The sequel factor: Can sequels to hit Bollywood films change the industry’s course in 2021?

A host of sequels and instalments such as Badhaai Do, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are in the making. Actors, filmmakers and experts believe that sequels can help lure audiences back into theatres.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Sequels to hit films aren’t anything new. However, in the Covid 19 era, when theatres need patrons to fill the maximum number of seats, this tried and tested formula could just do the trick.

A host of instalments are in the making and some set to release in theatres this year itself. Sample this long list: Satyameva Jayate 2 (SJ2), Ek Villain Returns, both starring John Abraham, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 (BB2) with Kartik Aaryan filling Akshay Kumar’s shoes from the original, Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, and more.

Trade expert Atul Mohan says in the current times, sequels do hold the power to lure audiences back to the theatres. He cites past examples to show how much power a franchise or instalment holds.

“Housefull, Golmaal are highly successful films, and all parts worked. Similar was the case with Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish. There have been some failures and disappointments. What will help in the current scenario is you already have a popular title with you, so they will make an instant connection with the audience. Marketing will also be easy, but the content of course will do the talking,” he explains.

A still from Hungama 2
A still from Hungama 2

Anees Bazmee, who is helming BB2, says in a situation where people have just begun warming up to theatre visits, there are both advantages and disadvantages to a sequel.

“To begin with, there’s already a positive frame of mind. For example, the first Bhool Bhulaiya was a major hit, people liked it, same happened with my film Welcome (2007). People have expectations therefore, so there are chances of the film working. The downside could be that the expectations are of a different kind. Compared to a normal film, which people judge on it’s own merit, the sequel is always judged in comparison with the first one. If the second one is not a bigger hit, people say ‘kami reh gayi’.”

While Bunty Aur Babli 2 will see Saif Ali Khan alongside Rani Mukerji, joined by Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Hungama 2 will have an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar star next in Badhaai Do together
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar star next in Badhaai Do together

Actors, on their part, focus more on the entertainment factor. Abraham, who leads the show in SJ2, says, “The film must be entertaining. If it has that, and is in a commercial masala space, so be it. I think Milap (Milan Zaveri, director) makes mass films, and he is very unapologetic about it. I love his sense of conviction in the kind of cinema he makes. It not only drives me, but the entire unit.”

Zaveri says sequels are always awaited at the box office by audiences. “The goodwill of the first part ensures excitement and creates expectations. They are very important for cinemas to get footfalls. I’m confident we will give audiences double the action, dialogue-baazi and heroism,” he quips.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi however believes sequels aren’t a guaranteed hit formula. “It’s not like sequels can do the trick in getting back masses. If it’s a badly made film, and doesn’t connect with people, it will go nowhere. The one thing sequels bring to the table is relativity. The simple reason why any franchise like Dhoom, Munnabhai does well, is because people really connect to those characters and hold close to their hearts. They have great memories. Beyond that, there is nothing else sequels can do,” he reasons.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on a lunch date.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on a lunch date.
bollywood

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy 'vegan and baingan' on lunch date, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha went on a lunch date on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of what was on the menu. Check out their pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are both sequels to popular original films.
bollywood

The sequel factor: Can sequels to hit Bollywood films change the industry’s course in 2021?

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:39 AM IST
A host of sequels and instalments such as Badhaai Do, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are in the making. Actors, filmmakers and experts believe that sequels can help lure audiences back into theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol was recently seen in web film, Tribhanga.
Kajol was recently seen in web film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Kajol: It is very freeing as an actor to do a something on OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Kajol, who recently headlined the web film, Tribhanga, says that on OTT, the whole commercial trappings are not there which makes it easier to work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal with son Arik.
Arjun Rampal with son Arik.
bollywood

Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Arjun Rampal's son Arik visited him on the sets of his next project in Delhi. The actor shared some lovely pictures of the little one on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Akshay, Nushrat, Jacqueline leave for Ayodhya to commence Ram Setu shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:27 AM IST
  • The star cast of the film Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, took a private plane from Mumbai to shoot for the film in Ayodhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan found love on Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Eijaz on marrying Pavitra: 'Don't want to put a date on it'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Refusing to reveal any details of when they will get married, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reaffirm their passionate love for each other in a new interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bhediya.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bhediya.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan was greeted by a sea of fans as he came out to head for the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratna Pathak Shah is active in films and theatre.
Ratna Pathak Shah is active in films and theatre.
bollywood

Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Here's why she is Bollywood's hit mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:54 AM IST
  • Ratna Pathak Shah has brought individuality and fun to mom's portrayal in Hindi films. On her birthday, here is a close look at her performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After sharing her own pic in ripped jeans, Gul Panag revealed she did not buy it as ripped jeans, but the pair was worn out.
After sharing her own pic in ripped jeans, Gul Panag revealed she did not buy it as ripped jeans, but the pair was worn out.
bollywood

Gul Panag poses in a pair of ripped jeans, see her pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Sharing a pic of herself dressed in ripped jeans, in protest against Uttrakhand CM's comment on 'women who wear ripped jeans', Gul Panag revealed the denims were worn out, not bought as ripped jeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satish Kaushik as Manu Mundra in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
Satish Kaushik as Manu Mundra in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
bollywood

Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Satish Kaushik confirms testing positive for coronavirus and has urged everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda
bollywood

Kriti Kharbanda: I’d love to do a Kannada film again

By Somya Suresh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda, who made her Kannada film debut with Chiru (2010), before branching out into Bollywood in 2016, says she owes her success to Sandalwood
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone picks between cold coffee and filter coffee in a game of 'This or That.'
Deepika Padukone picks between cold coffee and filter coffee in a game of 'This or That.'
bollywood

Deepika in a fix when asked to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone shared a video where she played 'This or That'. Among the various options she was asked to pick from, she found picking between cold coffee and filter coffee the toughest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda shared her reaction to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.
Navya Naveli Nanda shared her reaction to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment about ripped jeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani has been rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra.
Kiara Advani has been rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra.
bollywood

Kiara Advani reveals her last romantic date: 'It was sometime this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • In a new interview, Kiara Advani revealed she went on a date earlier this year. The actor was also asked about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra during the chat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan's pose was recreated by Kritika.
Kartik Aaryan's pose was recreated by Kritika.
bollywood

Kartik's sister recreates his pose in new pics, he calls her his most loyal fan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture of his sister as Kritika as she recreated a pose of him from a billboard in her new picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP