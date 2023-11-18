Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film crosses 200 cr in India

Tiger 3 latest collections

According to the official note, the film has collected ₹201.50 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the numbers and wrote, "#Tiger3 is stable on Day 6… Biz needs to jump today [Sat]… The #INDvsAUS #WorldCup2023 final on Sun [tomorrow] will impact it largely… [Week 2] Fri 13 cr. Total: ₹ 196 cr." So, with the dubbed version adding ₹ 5.50 crores, the total stands at ₹ 201.50 crore. On day one, the film minted ₹44.50 crore, on day two ₹59.25 crore, on day three ₹44.75 crore, on day four ₹21.25 crore, and on day five ₹18.50 crore.

Salman Khan on world cup final

At the success meet for Tiger 3, organised in Mumbai on Friday, Salman addressed the upcoming ODI cricket World Cup final that could impact the box office performance of the film. He said, 'Har game India jeeti hai and us dauran hum aaye (Tiger 3 ko leke) toh jo humare collections hai woh bhaut hi ache hai. India ab (World Cup) jeet jaegi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theatres mein (India has won all matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, our film drew good collections. Now, India will win the World Cup and you all will return to theatres afterwards).”

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salman as Tiger is a rockstar, and carries the same swag which he showed to his fans 11 years ago with Ek Tha Tiger. He shows the same emotions, exudes the same charm and at 58, possess quite the stamina for all the action he pulls off. At times I felt the director underutilised Salman's star power in Tiger 3, but the actor doesn't give any chance to complain. Katrina has upped her game and how. Her action sequences are on par, and she performs them so effortlessly, looking so convincing while at it."

