‘Track pant mein bhi wohi hal hai’: Tiger Shroff reacts after being trolled for playing cricket in briefs

Tiger Shroff has finally addressed the reactions surrounding his viral cricket video—and he’s done it with a sense of humour. After being trolled for playing cricket in nothing but briefs, the Heropanti actor has now shared a new update showing himself back on the pitch, this time dressed more appropriately in track pants. (Also read: Dressed in just his briefs, Tiger Shroff plays cricket with Akshay Kumar; internet says ‘kapde pehen ke bhi khel lo’) Tiger Shroff was being trolled for playing cricket in just briefs recently.

Tiger gets back at trolls

On Thursday, Tiger took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video of himself playing cricket again, along with a playful caption: “Track pants mein bhi yehi haal hai (It is the same condition in track pants too).”

A screengrab of Tiger Shroff's Instagram Stories.

The original video, which featured Tiger playing cricket alongside Akshay Kumar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and others, sparked a social media frenzy due to his unconventional choice of attire. While his toned physique drew admiration from some fans, others criticised him for being underdressed.

In the viral clip, Tiger is seen shirtless, batting and running around the field wearing only briefs. Akshay Kumar, also part of the game, appeared in more typical athletic gear, highlighting the contrast between the two. Social media reacted swiftly, with comments ranging from amused to critical. “Kapda pehan ke bhi khel sakta hai (You could have worn clothes and played),” one user joked, while another quipped, "He could have played wearing clothes too." Another user wrote, "Someone donate him clothes.”

Tiger Shroff's current work

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is set to return to the big screen in the highly anticipated Baaghi 4. Directed by Harsha, the next chapter in the action franchise promises a darker and more emotionally intense storyline, with his character, Ronnie, taking on a powerful global terror network. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles and will be released in theatres on 5 September.