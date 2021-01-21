Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit' on big day, and Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a new picture of herself on social media, on her 28th birthday. Posing in a bikini, Krishna wrote in her caption, "28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit."
Actor Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Krishna's brother, Tiger, expressed her awe in the comments section. "Body," she wrote, adding several fire emojis. "Happy birthday sexy," wrote Elli AvrRam.
Earlier in the day, Disha had shared a special video to wish Krishna a happy birthday. In a separate post, she wrote, "Happy b'day beautiful @kishushroff and the strongest girl I know. Keep inspiring all of us."
Tiger also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of him and Krishna, wearing boxing gloves. He wrote, "Happy Birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life."
Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a post dedicated to her on Instagram. "Happppppiest birthday to my beautiful daughter beautiful in every way I love you forever and beyond@kishushroff," she wrote.
Also read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos
Krishna recently announced her break-up with basketball player Eban Hyams, and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts anymore. She wrote in a post, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil didn't want to Priyanka’s father as they were once offered romantic films
- Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'
- Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paparazzi congratulate Varun on upcoming wedding with Natasha, watch his reply
- Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renuka says kids were discouraged to play with her after her parents’ divorce
- Renuka Shahane, whose parents separated when she was eight years old, was ostracised by other children because she came from a 'broken family'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi says she misses him everyday
- Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always says sorry'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka gets emotional on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. She appealed to him to respond as the 'eventuality of (his) silence is too loud to bear'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'
- Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why
- Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory
- Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox