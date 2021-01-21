Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a new picture of herself on social media, on her 28th birthday. Posing in a bikini, Krishna wrote in her caption, "28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit."

Actor Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Krishna's brother, Tiger, expressed her awe in the comments section. "Body," she wrote, adding several fire emojis. "Happy birthday sexy," wrote Elli AvrRam.





Earlier in the day, Disha had shared a special video to wish Krishna a happy birthday. In a separate post, she wrote, "Happy b'day beautiful @kishushroff and the strongest girl I know. Keep inspiring all of us."

Tiger also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of him and Krishna, wearing boxing gloves. He wrote, "Happy Birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life."

Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a post dedicated to her on Instagram. "Happppppiest birthday to my beautiful daughter beautiful in every way I love you forever and beyond@kishushroff," she wrote.

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

Krishna recently announced her break-up with basketball player Eban Hyams, and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts anymore. She wrote in a post, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON