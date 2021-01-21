IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit' on big day, and Disha Patani is in awe
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit' on big day, and Disha Patani is in awe

  • Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a new picture of herself on social media, on her 28th birthday. Posing in a bikini, Krishna wrote in her caption, "28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit."

Actor Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Krishna's brother, Tiger, expressed her awe in the comments section. "Body," she wrote, adding several fire emojis. "Happy birthday sexy," wrote Elli AvrRam.


Earlier in the day, Disha had shared a special video to wish Krishna a happy birthday. In a separate post, she wrote, "Happy b'day beautiful @kishushroff and the strongest girl I know. Keep inspiring all of us."

Tiger also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of him and Krishna, wearing boxing gloves. He wrote, "Happy Birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life."

Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a post dedicated to her on Instagram. "Happppppiest birthday to my beautiful daughter beautiful in every way I love you forever and beyond@kishushroff," she wrote.

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

Krishna recently announced her break-up with basketball player Eban Hyams, and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts anymore. She wrote in a post, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff krishna shroff disha patani

Related Stories

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
bollywood

Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani have posted birthday wishes for his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha even shared a funny TikTok video to make the day extra special.
READ FULL STORY
Krishna Shroff announced her breakup with Eban Hyams in November.
Krishna Shroff announced her breakup with Eban Hyams in November.
bollywood

Krishna Shroff’s ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams is a fan of Tiger Shroff’s new song: ‘Amazing work brother’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Eban Hyams has expressed his love for Tiger Shroff’s new song, Casanova. Eban used to date Tiger’s sister, Krishna.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Anil didn't want to Priyanka’s father as they were once offered romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol's parents separated when she was a little girl.
Kajol's parents separated when she was a little girl.
bollywood

Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Kajol said that despite her parents parting ways when she was little, she had a great childhood. However, she acknowledged that things could have gone 'very wrong'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal and his son, Arik, in a new video shared on social media.
Arjun Rampal and his son, Arik, in a new video shared on social media.
bollywood

Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
bollywood

Paparazzi congratulate Varun on upcoming wedding with Natasha, watch his reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
bollywood

Renuka says kids were discouraged to play with her after her parents’ divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Renuka Shahane, whose parents separated when she was eight years old, was ostracised by other children because she came from a 'broken family'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
bollywood

India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India Lockdown poster shows a big lock dominating the frame as people from different walks of life struggle with their daily chores - from street vendors to people in high society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi says she misses him everyday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always says sorry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed on her chat show that her husband Saif Ali Khan is always the first one to apologise when they have a fight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka gets emotional on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. She appealed to him to respond as the 'eventuality of (his) silence is too loud to bear'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
bollywood

Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma made a young co-actor's day by gifting him a gaming console. He even clicked a picture with the boy and wife Arpita Khan Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan, whose latest release Master is doing well theatrically, emphasises on how other public places also have an equal amount of crowd like movie theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP