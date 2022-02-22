Tiger Shroff says he only gets one heroine in each film, tells Kapil Sharma: 'Comedy karke teen milti hain'

This weekend, the stars of Nadiadwala and Grandson's films will be the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show in a Nadiadwala Special episode. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala, and actors Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, and Kriti Sanon will be seen on the show.

In a promo for the weekend episodes released by the channel, Tiger can be seen joking with host Kapil Sharma that he only gets one heroine to romance on screen in his films while Kapil gets three.

The promo video posted by Sony TV on their official Instagram account shows Kapil Sharma talking to Tiger Shroff about his physique. The host jokes in Hindi, "Don't you tell Sajid bhai that Kriti (his co-star) weighs 55 kg but I can lift 220 kg weight easily so at least get me one weighing 40 kg and three weighing 60 kg each."

At this, Tiger responds, "What's the point of having such a good body. I only get one heroine. Some people here do comedy and get three heroines." The three-heroine jibe was in reference to Kapil's debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, where he had Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Elli Avram opposite him.

Tiger and Kriti made their debut together in the 2014 film Heropanti, which was produced by Sajid. Tiger later went on to star in the Baaghi film series for Sajid's production house. Ahan also made his film debut with Sajid's production house with last year's Tadap.

Tiger and Kriti will soon be seen in the action thriller Ganapath, which is directed by Vikas Bahl. Kriti is awaiting the release of four other films this year. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, with Prabhas in Adipurush, opposite Varun Dhawan in Bhediya, and alongside Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada.

