Tiger Shroff shares video from the time he used to 'eat sleep train repeat' with his team
Tiger Shroff, known for his excellent gymnastics and dance, has shared a compilation of his several practice sessions which had him perfecting his moves with the help of his team.
Sharing the video on Instagram and tagging his team members who worked hard on refining his skills, Tiger wrote, "Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we livin now @kuldeepshashi @zileymawai @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @rahulsuryavanshi27 @raakeshyadhav."
The actor is seen perfecting his somersaults and backflips at a training centre, in a field, on a football ground and even on the beach. He is seen doing numerous backflips without a break in most of the clips. One clip even shows him doing a backflip and a reverse flip in the blink of an eye.
Tiger's family, friends and fans were obviously impressed with his talent. His mother Ayesha Shroff wrote in the comments section, "Team Tiger!!! Best team EVER." His sister Krishna Shroff also gave a shout-out to the "DREAM TEAM." Choreographer Rajit Dev reacted, "Love this team. So much passion. You guys are fly."
Tiger is currently working on his next, Ganapath. After piquing the interest of his fans by sharing a mysterious poster, the actor on Wednesday revealed that Kriti Sanon is the female lead opposite him in the action-thriller.
Tiger took to Instagram and expressed his excitement at sharing screen space with his Heropanti co-star again. The short clip shared with the post sees Kriti in a never-seen-before action avatar.
Also read: Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans claim she proves the theory wrong
Tiger wrote in the caption, "Khatam hua intezaar kritisanon. Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again." Kriti also jumped in the comments section, saying she feels elated to be paired with Tiger again. "Tigyyyy! (red heart emoji) tooooo excited," she wrote.
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., Ganapath is being directed by Vikas Bahl. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in mid-2021.
(With ANI inputs)
