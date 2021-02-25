Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi's film is all about finding love and passion for dance

The trailer of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi's film Time to Dance released on Thursday. A quick look tells us it is all about passion for dance and finding love eventually.

The trailer begins with an announcement about ballroom and Latin dance championship. A man named William and his dance partner, played by Isabelle, are the favourites to win, when a wrong step leads to Isabelle getting injured on the dance floor. The injury means she will not be at her best by the time of the competition. As she is still on bed recovering, William declares his intent to get another partner as "it is about winning or losing and I always choose to win".

Isabelle is part of a dance academy, with which Sooraj's and Waluscha De Sousa's characters are also associated. As a dejected Isabelle bemourns her fate, Sooraj offers to be a dance partner. He is also smitten by her.

Time to Dance will introduce ballroom and Latin dancing, first time to Indian viewers. The dance film has been directed by Stanley D'Costa and produced by Lizelle D'Souza, wife of ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’

Time to Dance follows in the footsteps of many other dance films in past few years which feature dance in the heart of all stories. Remo has himself been associated with many of them including 2013's ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and 2015's ABCD 2 in the capacity of a director. With Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, he turned a producer too, while directing it.

While Isabelle will make her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance, Sooraj was last seen in 2019's Satellite Shankar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON