Tripti Dimri reveals if she is dating someone: All I can say right now…

Actor Tripti Dimri keeps making news with her work. However, besides her craft, she also captured the attention of fans when reports suggested she is dating film producer and Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma. In a recent interview, Tripti hinted towards her private life. (Also read: Tripti Dimri says she felt motivated after Kangana Ranaut praised her work in Qala)

Tripti made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film, Laila Majnu, alongside Avinash Tiwary. She rose to fame after starring in Bulbbul (2020), backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under their production banner, Clean Slate Film. Her last film was Qala which was also produced by the same company.

Tripti and Karnesh later found themselves wrapped in dating rumours. However, the two never spoken about it in public. During a conversation with ETimes, Tripti was asked whether she is dating someone currently. She answered after thinking much, "The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now."

She also spilled the beans on her marriage plans. “Not now, I will take some more 7-8 years to get married,” she also said.

Released on Netflix, Qala is a psychological drama which revolves around a young singer (played by Tripti) who is haunted by her past. She is also on a quest to win her mother’s approval, played by Swastika Mukherjee. It marked the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan. The film also had Anushka Sharma in a special cameo role. It is directed by Anvita who made her directorial debut with Bulbbul (2020) with Tripti in the lead.

The film received warm response from critics and several celebrities. Joining them, Anushka also heaped praise on Tripti. She wrote, "A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in.”

"UFF!! Your storytelling is so true and original, and you telling it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently! @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare. @kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time,” Anushka added.

