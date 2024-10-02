Triptii Dimri denies skipping Jaipur event, says didn't take money: 'Fully honored professional obligations'

A day after entrepreneurs in Jaipur accused actor Triptii Dimri of skipping their event after charging money for her appearance, the actor has broken her silence on the controversy. Organisers of a Nari Shakti event of FICCI FLO's Jaipur chapter had said that Triptii committed to attend their event on Tuesday and then did not turn up. The actor has now denied it. (Also read: Jaipur entrepreneurs deface Triptii Dimri’s poster, call for her ‘boycott’ for not attending event) Triptii Dimri has reacted to controversy around her non-appearance at a Jaipur event

Triptii Dimri's statement

A statement attributed to the Animal and Qala-fame actor's spokesperson says that she attended all the events she had committed to in Jaipur. "During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honored her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film."

The statement also rubbishes the organisers' claim that she committed to attending the event or charged any money for it. "Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities," it further reads.

What is the controversy?

On Tuesday, it was reported that Triptii was supposed to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on Nari Shakti in a hotel located on JLN Marg but she did not turn up. One of the female entrepreneurs who had organised the events claimed that the deal with the actor for this particular event was made at ₹5.5 lakh. She then added that the team will file a case against the actor. She also added that Jaipur should boycott her and her movie because she cheated them in this manner.

In a viral video from the event, several people were seen defacing Triptii's poster at the event and calling for her boycott. The poster of the film was also taken down.

Triptii was in Jaipur to promote her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The actors attended a few promotional events in the city for the film before flying out on Tuesday evening itself. The film is set to release in theatres on October 11.