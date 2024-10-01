Jaipur entrepreneurs deface Triptii Dimri’s poster, call for her ‘boycott’ for not attending event. Watch video

Triptii Dimri caught herself in soup after she didn’t attend an event in Jaipur that was supposed to take place on Monday evening. The actor is being called out by Women Entrepreneurs at FICCI FLO event, who have now called for a boycott of her and her upcoming release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. (Also read: Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism of her steps in Mere Mehboob: 'That doesn't stop you from experimenting’) Triptii Dimri will be seen next in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Triptii Dimri faces boycott calls

As per reports, Triptii was supposed to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on Nari Shakti in a hotel located on JLN Marg, but for some reason she decided to skip it. One of the female entrepreneurs who had organised the events shared that she was conveyed via call that she will be arriving in the next 5 minutes. She revealed that the deal with the actor for this particular event was made at ₹5.5 lakh. She then added that the team will file a case against the actor. She also added that Jaipur should boycott her and her movie because she cheated them in this manner.

Several people were seen defacing Triptii's poster at the event and calling for her boycott. The poster of the film was also taken down.

The actor's team declined to comment on this matter when HT reached out to her regarding these complaints.

More details

Triptii is busy promoting Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film is a comedy about a lost sex tape of a newly-married couple from the '90s. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii as the titular couple, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set to be released in theatres on October 11, where it will clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra.