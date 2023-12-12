Triptii Dimri reacts to viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I was really nervous’

Triptii Dimri is basking in all the attention with the record-breaking success of Animal. Amid this, a video from the premiere of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film went viral, in which Triptii was seen staring at Ranbir Kapoor. In a new interview on Siddharth Kannan's Youtube Channel, the actor said that she was nervous during that particular moment and even her father called to know about that situation. (Also read: Triptii Dimri reveals her parents told her she 'shouldn't have done' intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal) Triptii Dimri said she was nervous at the screening of Animal.

What Triptii said

Speaking on the viral moment where she was seen staring at Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii said: “Hum log screening pe the and, puri cast ka shoot karna tha unko (We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast). They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone’s talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Triptii's father's reaction

Triptii further added how even her father called after the video caught his attention. She said, “If you will notice, I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?’. I said, ‘Haan. How did you know?’ He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous.'... So, I was really nervous. And especially, when you are standing with people like Ranbir, you are bound to get nervous, right? And I think he was standing in front of me, talking to somebody and you don’t even realise in that moment, where you are looking, what you are looking at.”

About Triptii's Zoya in Animal

Triptii plays Zoya in Animal, with whom Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay has a brief and passionate affair. In one scene from Animal, Rannvijay even asks Zoya to lick his shoe to prove that she truly loves him, after she is revealed as a mole. The intimate scene between them has also been talked about by audiences. Triptii had shared how her parents had reacted to the scene, telling her that she should not have done it.

Animal released in December 1, and has been on a blockbuster run. It has collected ₹443 crore at the domestic box office.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place