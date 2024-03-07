Twinkle Khanna changes Instagram display pic, bio to Kumar's +1. Internet reacts

Author, celebrity columnist and former actor Twinkle Khanna seems to have pulled off an Instagram stunt. She inserted a strap on her display picture that reads, “Kumar's +1,” probably referring to her husband and actor Akshay Kumar. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna ‘privileged brat’ for comparing men to plastic bags) Twinkle Khanna calls herself "Kumar's +1" on Instagram

Twinkle's Instagram stunt

On Thursday, Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture sans caption. Against a solid red background, the white text read, “Twinkle Khanna,” but struck out and replaced by “Kumar's +1.” She also inserted the same text on her display picture and changed her bio to: “Move over Mrs. Funnybones, say hi to Kumar’s +1.” Twinkle is referred to as “Mrs. Funnybones,” which is also the title of her first book, which was published in 2016.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reactions

Instagram users were taken aback by these changers. However, many lauded how Twinke sent out a message to everyone who recognise her only as Akshay Kumar's wife, discrediting her own professional achievements. A user commented on her new post, “Hahaha awesome.” Another wrote, “This was so triggering (cracked heart emoji).” “(Teary-eyed laughter emojis) loved it,” wrote a third one. “Hahahaha so gonna copy this. Absolutely genius,” commented a fourth user, while another wrote, "Aurat ki identity admi se hoti hai - to beti Kyu padhana hai? (If a woman's identity is through her man, then why teach your daughters?). Another user resonated with Twinkle and wrote, “It actually hurts when you're so successful in your own way (red heart emoji).”

However, one user went beyond the comment and said it's a hint at a new book by Twinkle. They wrote, “New Book (love eyes and dancing girl emojis).” However, a few took Twinkle's message the other way and went on to congratulate her for her third pregnancy. One user wrote, “Are pregnant Again?? Congratulations.” Many others followed suit and congratulated Twinkle in the comment section.

Earlier this year, Twinkle completed a master's programme in fiction writing from Goldsmiths, University of London. She also recently came out with the novel Welcome To Paradise. Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.