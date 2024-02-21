Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna ‘privileged brat’ for comparing men to plastic bags

Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, heavily criticised Twinkle Khanna for her past comment on men. Twinkle, at an event in December, had joked about turning feminist and her thoughts on men. She had even compared men to plastic bags, which Kangana clearly did not like. Also read: Kangana Ranaut on if she has any plans to become India’s Prime Minister Kangana Ranaut on Twinkle Khanna's old video about feminism.

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Twinkle

Kangana came down heavily on Twinkle Khanna and called her a privileged brat. Questioning the former actor's idea of feminism, she said, “What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn't do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?”

Kangana Ranaut react to old video of Twinkle Khanna.

What did Twinkle Khanna say?

In the old interview, Twinkle was asked how she realised she was a feminist. Giving a hilarious reply, Twinkle had said that her journey to the realisation was mapped backwards. She said that it was her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia who taught her during her growing-up years how women do not need men.

Twinkle had said, "We never spoke about feminism or equality or anything. But it was very clear that there was absolutely no need for a man. It would be very nice to have a man, like you would have a nice handbag. But even if you had a plastic bag it would do," she said. "So I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn't much use for them."

The Mela actor also said that men are weaker than women by nature. "They lose their hair, start wrapping the four strands, round and round, on their heads. Luckily for most women, they die 10-15 years before us. You have to feel a little sorry for them also," Twinkle said. "So I had to walk backwards that perhaps we (women) are not superior but we are sort of equals. That has been my journey to feminism," she added.

Twinkle and her career

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. They share two children– Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. Her last film was the 2001 release Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, after which she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author and last year launched her book, Welcome To Paradise.

Kangana, on the other hand, will be seen in Emergency.

