Twinkle Khanna nabs son Aarav's gift for his sister Nitara, refuses to leave it alone. See here

Twinkle Khanna and her son Aarav got together to solve a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle on Monday. The actor-turned-author took to Instagram and shared a video with the puzzle pieces spread across the dining table while she and Aarav put their heads together to solve it.

She also shared a picture with the semi-finished puzzle resting on the table. Twinkle revealed that Aarav had originally bought the puzzle for his sister Nitara.

“He gets a 1000 piece Frida Kahlo jigsaw puzzle for his little sister but guess who can’t leave it alone! My hair is a mess, the dining table is a bigger mess but I am obsessed. #puzzled,” she captioned the post.

The video was shared a day after Twinkle posted a picture with Aarav as they reunited for a breakfast date. On Sunday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a picture of Aarav planting a kiss on her forehead while she rested her head on his shoulder.

“Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together,” she captioned the picture. Aarav received appreciation for wearing a pearl necklace. Rhea Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Adore the pearls.”

Also read: Shabana Azmi tells Twinkle Khanna how she avoided being ‘evil stepmother’ to Zoya, Farhan: 'Didn't try hard to be liked'

Twinkle is currently in the United Kingdom, accompanying her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, who is filming his upcoming film Cinderella. Twinkle and Akshay, along with their daughter Nitara, flew to London in August. However, a few weeks later, in September, the family returned to India after Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia was hospitalised. She died days later.

The funeral took place in Mumbai with many of Akshay's friends from the industry participating in the last rites. The family returned to the UK a few days later.