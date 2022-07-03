Twinkle Khanna lives her 'best day' in London as she attends Adele concert and pride walk with Akshay Kumar. Watch

Actor Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar attended Adele's concert in London on Sunday and shared the video on her Instagram handle. Twinkle also cheered for a pride walk while on her way to the concert. Earlier, a video featuring actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attending Adele's concert was shared online by their friends. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attend Adele's London show

Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “You don’t wake up thinking it’s going to be one of the best days of your life. The best thing about the best day, is it happens unexpectedly. It’s sitting on the grass with your family on a nice morning. Brushing against the joy of celebrating LGBT+ communities with Pride. Going to a concert, singing till you lose your voice, and getting teary-eyed looking at your child’s face, the one who claims to be Adele’s greatest fan." The video also featured Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar.

She added, "It’s both the feeling of a waterfall thundering through your chest, and the soft humming within your heart. Happiness is accidental. It only collides against you when you are looking the other way.”

One Adele fan wrote, “So lucky to see Adele.” Another one agreed with Twinkle and said, “It really was the best day.” Complimenting Twinkle, one said, “How beautifully expressed.” While one said, “Nothing beats Adele. And that too live on stage,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor ‘reunites’ with sister Karisma Kapoor in London

Apart from Akshay, Twinkle, Sonam and Anand, several other Bollywood celebrities are also in London. On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan also shared photos from London on Instagram. Maheep Kapoor also shared photos from there, featuring her husband Sunjay Kapoor, son Jahaan Kapoor and Chunky Panday. Manish Malhotra also shared photos from London with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and their friends.

