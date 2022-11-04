Twinkle Khanna shares pics from Halloween parties, asks 'does pretending to be someone else...'

Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of her look this Halloween. She dressed up as a powerful witch in black, complete with a crown. She asked her fans if pretending to be someone else feels free to be themselves or does it give some respite from themselves.

Sharing two pictures of herself in different costumes, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, “I love costume parties. Dressing up like a character, a strange creature and my favourite, a powerful witch. But in a story I am writing currently, the protagonist wonders - Does pretending to be someone else give you more freedom to be yourself or does it give you some respite from being yourself? What do you think? And think deeply before you put your answers in the comments below. There are no wrong answers."

A fan who agreed with Twinkle, wrote, "According to me both of Your points are right. If she is having more freedom playing some other character that means she respite herself because clearly if she feels more "free" doing something else than being herself that means she doesn't feel free playing her own authentic self. This can be due to 2 reasons: 1. Due to "rules" of society which she clearly understands is because of conditioning of society for masses and not thinkers like her. 2. She feels so different than "normal conditioned" people that she is not able to express thoughts to anyone else that creates fear in her mind what if people also starts to respite her if she starts being herself which creates fear in her mind, but because she is a thinker she doesn't like that fear in herself, creating a deadlock situation. I have to say Twinkle that I LOVE Your questions. You make people think deep and question society and it's rules. More power to You. Love Your existence."

Another disagreed with her and wrote, “Pretending to be someone else only takes you farther away from your real self, the one true self only you can be amongst millions. So it doesn't give you freedom, it makes you a prisoner within your own mind and body. It takes the one true freedom you have of being your original self. And if you need respite from being yourself then maybe you need to reflect on who you are, what you want, what changes do you can make to have better acceptance and love for yourself. Be a better version of yourself than a glorious version of a lie.”

Twinkle is currently pursuing a Master's Degree course in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London. She is an actor turned writer and married to Akshay Kumar. They have two kids together: Aarav and Nitara.

