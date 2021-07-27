Twinkle Khanna shares rare pic of sister Rinke Khanna with cheesy birthday note: 'They don’t make sisters like you'

Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her sister, Rinke Khanna, along with a sweet birthday note. Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

The picture, taken from a top angle, features Rinke Khanna seated by herself, lost in thought. She is seen wearing a white dress with her hair on one side. Rinke completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle Khanna wrote in her caption, "Happy birthday Rinkston! Here’s to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don’t make sisters like you anymore. Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well:) #birthdaygirl".





The post received love and birthday wishes from fans. One fan also noted that Rinke resembles her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia. "Looks so much like Dimpleji in this pose," the fan's comment read.

Rinke had tried her luck in the film industry. She appeared in movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Jhankaar Beats, around two decades ago. However, she hasn't starred in a film since Kareena Kapoor's Chameli, which was released in 2004.

Twinkle rarely shares pictures with Rinke. Her last post about her sister was shared a few months ago, when the sisters reunited after over a year. The Khanna sisters, along with Akshay Kumar and their family, went on a holiday together. Sharing a picture from their trip, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters."