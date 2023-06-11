Twinkle Khanna shares video of her life at Goldsmiths University as a 48-year-old masters student. Watch

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna is currently pursuing Master's in fiction writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. She has shared a glimpse of her college life along with a note on how she is managing studies at an age of 48. She has even joked that she “should have applied for a master's in strange life choices” instead. She has asked if getting old is a multiplication of what one has achieved or a subtraction of what a person cannot achieve due to age. Also read: Twinkle Khanna takes dig at Indians invested in King Charles III's coronation, Akshay Kumar calls it ‘pearls of humour’ Twinkle Khanna has shared a video from her life at Goldsmiths, University of London.

What's in the video

The short video shows her walking to her college, having coffee with her friends and showing her college identity card. She is also seen posing in front of her college building which has ‘Goldsmiths’ written on the wall.

Twinkle on being a student at 48

Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “What's it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet? Well, it's now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Masters. Who knew I would be willing to put myself through submissions, grades, and a thousand mugs of coffee as I try to focus through lectures? Sometimes I think I should have applied for a master's in strange life choices instead of one in writing!”

Looking at the brighter side of the situation, she added, "On the other hand, I would not have all these new experiences and even a uni gang, fabulous women I can count on to pull me through deadlines and make me laugh during lunch breaks. Tight skin, a flat tummy, endless energy—you can either count the things you have lost or see what you can gain. Getting old is a mathematical equation; I would rather consider it a multiplication sum than look at it as a subtraction. Agree? Disagree?"

Fans react to Twinkle's post

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh commented on Twinkle's post, “How amazing!! Truly a Rockstar.” A fan wrote, “Multiplication all the way!!!” Another commented, “Learning is a continuous process in one's life.. be it a university degree, be it a day to day life experience.. but one learns each day…proud of the women who pursue their lifelong dreams...”

Twinkle's actor husband Akshay Kumar also joins her in London occasionally. Their kids Aarav and Nitara also accompany him. Akshay will now be seen in OMG 2, co-starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON