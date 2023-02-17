Twitter reacts as Urvashi Rautela wishes Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah on his birthday: 'Kabhi Mr RP to kabhi Naseem'

Twitter users are wondering if something was up between Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah after their latest social media exchange. This was the first time the actor and Pakistani cricketer interacted on social media after Naseem had revealed during a media interaction in 2022 that he did not know who Urvashi Rautela was. Last year, Urvashi had shared a fan-made video of herself and Naseem on Instagram that garnered criticism and did not sit well with the cricketer's fans in Pakistan. Now, Naseem's response to Urvashi's birthday wish has left a section of Twitter users from Pakistan amused. Naseem turned 20 on February 15. Also read: Urvashi Rautela shares a glimpse of Mumbai hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted after car accident

Recently, Urvashi commented on an Instagram post shared by Naseem congratulating fellow Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan on his wedding. Sharing photos of himself with the groom, Naseem wrote in his caption, "Congratulations mere chotay bhai (younger brother) Shadab Khan, may Allah bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy. Best wishes always."

Taking to the comments section of his post, Urvashi wished him on his birthday and also left a congratulatory message for him being conferred with an honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank by the Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. "Happy birthday Naseem Shah and congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," Urvashi wrote on his recent post. To his fans' surprise, the cricketer responded to her comment with 'thank you' followed by hands joined together emoji.

Soon, Twitter users in Pakistan began sharing screenshots of Urvashi and Naseem's Instagram exchange. One joked it was an elder sister wishing a younger brother on his birthday, tweeting, "Relax guys, bari behan ne chotey bhai ko sirf birthday wish ki hai (an elder sister wished birthday to her brother, that's all)." Another one tweeted, "Urvashi Rautela wished Naseem Shah on his birthday in his latest Instagram post's comments section. Kabhi (sometimes) Mr RP to kabhi Naseem Shah."

Last year, after Urvashi said in an interview that a certain someone named 'Mr RP' once waited 10 hours for her in a hotel lobby, cricketer Rishabh Pant shared a note on social media talking about ‘lies’ people tell in interviews, indirectly reacting to Urvashi's claims. Last month, amid stalking accusations levelled against her by a section of social media users, Urvashi had shared a photo from outside a Mumbai hospital, where Rishabh was admitted after sustaining injuries in an accident.

Last year, after she attended a match between between Pakistan and India, Urvashi had shared a fan-made video of herself and Naseem on her social media, in which she was seen smiling and blushing. During the same match, Naseem was also recorded smiling while playing on the field, and the edited video juxtaposed the two together. Clarifying the video involving the Pakistani cricketer was edited, Urvashi had taken to Instagram Stories in September 2022, and said, "A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it…"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON