UnlockMode: Anil Kapoor says let’s get back to work only when it is safe to do so

He had a host of biggies including Animal and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo lined up for shoots, but the second wave of the pandemic disrupted all the schedules. However, actor Anil Kapoor is hopeful for a better tomorrow, and is already prepping to be back, whenever they’re allowed to resume work.

“The pause has affected work in every sphere. We’ve all had to rethink our priorities and adjust as the situation develops. But, there’s no doubt that the priority right now is to get everyone vaccinated and resume work in a safe environment whenever that’s possible,” he tells us.

Kapoor, 64, has a list of commitments and he agrees that once things resume to normal, there’s likely to be a lot of reshuffle given the delays that have happened due to the situation.

“I do have a fair number of new projects lined up, both movies and endorsements, but I’m focused on first honouring my commitments to the films that were already on floor, or are pending for completion,” he clears.

Adding that the situation hasn’t been easy on anyone, the actor says, “We’ve to be sensitive and understand that re-scheduling is natural. So once shoots resume, I’ll ensure that the current projects are wrapped up effectively before starting work on the new ones.”

While Kapoor ensures that he steps out for work only when the authorities declare it safe to do so, he stresses that it’ll be “with the utmost care and precaution.”

Despite being at home, the actor has kept himself occupied with his fitness regime, and working virtually.

“Work hasn’t stopped completely,” he points, and adds, “We’re still doing narrations and a whole lot of scripting, along with prepping for the shoots whenever they resume. We’re working hard to ensure that when shoots to resume, we’re well equipped and totally prepared to make up for lost time. Just like the last time, this time also, we’ll get back to work only when it’s safe to do so, that too with all the precautions and safety measures in place,” he concludes.