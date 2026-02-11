UP Police files case against Shreyas Talpade, 12 others in investment fraud case

Actor Shreyas Talpade has found himself in controversy after being named in an FIR registered by Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, along with 12 others, for an alleged investment scam. According to the latest update from news agency ANI, the case was filed on Tuesday, February 10, at the Bhogaon police station. Actor Shreyas Talpade was accused of allegedly duping villagers of lakhs of rupees. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Case filed against Shreyas Talpade The report states that the case was filed after a resident of Mohalla Mishrana accused the actor and his associates of cheating him out of lakhs of rupees in the name of investment.

The complaint goes on to detail that the actor, along with his associates, allegedly duped villagers of lakhs of rupees under the guise of an investment scheme at a Mumbai bank branch located in Mohalla Mishrana, in the town.

The police have now launched an investigation into the matter following the court order. The actor is yet to respond to the allegations or comment on them.

About Shreyas Talpade's career Shreyas is an actor, director, and producer who works in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema. He made his debut in a leading role with 2005's Iqbal. Some of his notable films include Dor, Golmaal, and Om Shanti Om.

He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third part of the Welcome film series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts of a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde. The comedy drama is scheduled for theatrical release on June 26, 2026.