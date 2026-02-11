UP Police files case against Shreyas Talpade, 12 others in investment fraud case
The Bhogaon police have registered a case against film actor Shreyas Talpade and 12 others in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.
Actor Shreyas Talpade has found himself in controversy after being named in an FIR registered by Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, along with 12 others, for an alleged investment scam. According to the latest update from news agency ANI, the case was filed on Tuesday, February 10, at the Bhogaon police station.
Case filed against Shreyas Talpade
The report states that the case was filed after a resident of Mohalla Mishrana accused the actor and his associates of cheating him out of lakhs of rupees in the name of investment.
The complaint goes on to detail that the actor, along with his associates, allegedly duped villagers of lakhs of rupees under the guise of an investment scheme at a Mumbai bank branch located in Mohalla Mishrana, in the town.
The police have now launched an investigation into the matter following the court order. The actor is yet to respond to the allegations or comment on them.
About Shreyas Talpade's career
Shreyas is an actor, director, and producer who works in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema. He made his debut in a leading role with 2005's Iqbal. Some of his notable films include Dor, Golmaal, and Om Shanti Om.
He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third part of the Welcome film series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts of a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde. The comedy drama is scheduled for theatrical release on June 26, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.