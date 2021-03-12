Uri director Aditya Dhar’s birthday wish: We are really frustrated; I want to have a normal life again

As everyone is trying to bring back normalcy in their lives, filmmaker Aditya Dhar believes it is still going to take some time till everything gets back to normal. In fact, one of the director’s birthday wish is to see that happen.

“We really have to get over with Covid. We are really frustrated. I want to have a normal life like we used to have till early 2020. I just want everybody to have a normal life. But at the same time be responsible towards the environment. Covid was a nice indicating to us that we need to sort our sh*t out,” says the Uri :The Surgical Strike (2019) filmmaker, who turns 38 this year.

The director, who has been busy with quite busy with the preparations for his new film , The Immortal Ashwatthama, has a professional wish as well.

“Also with Ashwatthama what we are trying to almost create a level of cinema which can be at par with cinema anywhere in the world. I really wish we are able to do the right way. I truly feel that it can bring our country to that level where we are at par with anyone in the world in terms of VFX driven cinema and superhero films. It is our responsibility to bring our country to that level. I hope we achieve that,” he explains.

And given his busy schedule, it is most likely this is going to be a working birthday for Dhar but he adds that some of his friends might end up surprising him, including actor Vicky Kaushal.

“Since we are also amid this Covid thing it does not make sense to have a get together. I am also not a very get together and party person. So I usually enjoy spending time with my close group of friends like Vicky, Sonia (Kanwar, producer). This year even that will not be possible because of Covid. Even work is happening remotely. So we are trying to avoid meeting as much as possible. But you never know, these people might just pop in for a surprise,” he concludes.