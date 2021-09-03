Urmila Matondkar reveals she wrote Aamir Khan a ‘fan letter’ after watching Rangeela: 'You'll get awards'

Urmila Matondkar has revealed she was so much in awe of Aamir Khan's performance in Rangeela that she ended up writing him a fan letter. Urmila played the female lead in Rangeela. It also starred Jackie Shroff in a supporting role.

The actor made the confession during her appearance on Dance Deewane 3. In a clip shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Urmila was praising a contestant for his performance when she revealed the anecdote.

“Very few people know that when I was dubbing for Rangeela, I watched Aamir's performance and I was stunned. I wrote him a letter in which I wrote, 'You'll get many letters after this performance and you'll get awards as well. But this will be the first fan letter you'll get',” she said.

Aamir received praises for his performance from critics and fans. He was also nominated in the Best Actor category at the Filmfare Awards that year. However, he lost it to Shah Rukh Khan for his performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Meanwhile, Urmila is the special guest on the dance reality show this weekend. Earlier this week, a clip of Urmila dancing on her hit song Aa Hi Jaiye, from the film Lajja, was shared online. The actor, dressed in a blue outfit, performed the hook step while Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges of the reality show, couldn't help but groove with her as well.

Urmila also joined Madhuri in a video celebrating 30 years of Saajan. Madhuri and Urmila shared identical videos of them dancing on Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari. While Madhuri captioned it as: "Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me #saajan," Urmila wrote, "OMG..Dance just got a whole lot better cos I shake a leg with #onenonly @madhuridixitnene."