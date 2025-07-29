Urvashi Rautela roasts herself in hilarious self-aware ad about being 1st; fans say ‘she understood the assignment'

Urvashi Rautela has once again created a buzz on social media, but this time, not for her red carpet appearance or a cryptic remark. The Bollywood actor is now calling herself the “first person after Shri Pythagoras ji to contribute to maths” in a hilariously self-aware mock interview ad, and the internet is loving it. In a new ad, Urvashi Rautela portrays a comically exaggerated financial expert, showcasing her ability to turn negativity into viral content.

Urvashi pokes fun at herself in new ad

In the new KFC ad, Urvashi plays an exaggerated version of herself, a delusional, overconfident financial guru spouting outlandish claims. From solving a new math problem, which doubled her finances, to declaring that she owns a bank and is on Warren Buffett’s radar, who is telling her she is the next finance minister now, the satire is deliberate and sharp.

At one point, her assistant brings her food midway through the interview, prompting her to casually suggest launching “UFC – Urvashi Fried Chicken.” Even her beloved Labubu dolls, which previously accompanied her to Wimbledon, make a cheeky cameo.

Internet reacts

What’s winning fans over, however, is the strategy behind the humour. Rather than shy away from trolling, Urvashi leans into the absurdity, embracing her online image and flipping the narrative in her favour.

Fans were quick to catch on. “She was trolling y’all all this freakin’ time! Such an icon,” one user wrote. Another said, “Finally, she understood the assignment!” Others praised her for being a “marketing genius” and turning negative publicity into viral brilliance. "Great strategy. Did you propose this to KFC, or did their marketing people do?" asked a fan. A fan wrote, "Using her trolling to her merit!!! I love this queen". “When people roast you for something, you use the roast in your own favour,” a comment read.

Urvashi's latest projects

Urvashi was seen in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Balakrishna and Sanjay Dutt in January. She also starred in Jaat with Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, which was released in April this year.