Vaani Kapoor was shamed for being skinny, rejected for not being 'milky white': People like women with fuller bodies

Breaking into the film industry is notoriously tough, especially for outsiders and even more so for women who don’t fit the industry’s narrow beauty ideals. Actor Vaani Kapoor recently opened up about facing rejection early in her career because of her skin tone. She also talked about being body shamed for being too skinny. Vaani Kapoor reveals facing rejection for not fitting beauty standards and body-shaming in a new interview.

Vaani recalls being rejected for not being 'milky white'

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Vaani recalled being dropped from a film because she wasn’t “milky white.” Although the comment didn’t come to her directly, she learned through others that a filmmaker believed she wasn’t fair enough for the role. “A filmmaker had once said that I wasn’t fair enough to land a role. He said that I wasn’t ‘milky white’,” she shared.

Vaani on being body shamed for being too skinny

Vaani also touched on being body-shamed, revealing that she’s often told she’s too skinny and should gain weight. However, she stays unfazed. "What I hear a lot sometimes is that I’m too skinny and that I should put on some weight because people like women with fuller bodies. But I like me! I don’t want to change anything about myself. I’m fit and healthy. I usually don’t get bothered by these things. Sometimes, you don’t know if such comments are coming from a place of concern or like good advice. But I think I’m pretty okay and I like who I am," Vaani said.

Vaani Kapoor's latest project

Vaani is busy promoting her latest Mandala Murders. It is an upcoming crime thriller series starring Vaani as a sharp, no-nonsense investigative officer. Co-directed by Mardaani filmmaker Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, the show explores a series of ritualistic murders.

According to IMDb, the show's synopsis reads, "In a quaint, mysterious town of Charandaspur, where fate, myth, and murder entwine, detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society." It also stars Surveen Chawla, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Jameel Khan. The show is set to release on Netflix on July 25.