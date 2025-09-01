Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Varun Dhawan recreates Bijuria with Sonu Nigam, fans say, ‘Sorry VD, but Sonu Sir stole the show’

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 02:06 pm IST

Varun Dhawan's excitement for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is palpable as he shares a dance reel with Sonu Nigam, reviving the nostalgic track Bijuria. 

The excitement around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is heating up, and the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan is making sure it doesn't go unnoticed. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a high-energy reel with legendary singer Sonu Nigam, where the duo recreated the choreography of the iconic track Bijuria, a nostalgic hit now making a comeback in the upcoming romantic comedy.

Varun Dhawan shares a nostalgic dance reel with Sonu Nigam, on singer's iconic banger Bijuria.
Varun Dhawan shares a nostalgic dance reel with Sonu Nigam, on singer's iconic banger Bijuria.

Varun Dhawan recreates Bijuria with Sonu Nigam

Sonu and Varun’s spirited performance, complete with synchronized hooksteps and playful swagger, has sent fans into a frenzy. Varun took to Instagram to post the video with caption, "Mera bachpan ka gaana . From dancing in my school to my brothers wedding on this song. This is my jam. Song out on 3 rd sept (My childhood's song)."

Fans react

Their video has got fans praising the unexpected yet delightful collaboration. Sonu’s cheeky moves and clear stamp of approval have only added fuel to the hype. The reworked version of Bijuria will officially drop on September 3.

A fan said, "I'm sorry VD, but Sonu Sir stole the show here!". Another fan said, "OG performer @sonunigamofficial @varundv legacy kharab mat karna varun sir".

A third fan said, “Legend is a legend, it was his first album and how beautiful those days were (sic).” A fourth fan wrote, "Sonuji... dil khush kar dita (Sonu ji, you made my heart flutter)"

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and promises a blend of romance, comedy, and high-voltage drama. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul and is set to hit the theatres on October 2.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan recreates Bijuria with Sonu Nigam, fans say, ‘Sorry VD, but Sonu Sir stole the show’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On