Varun Dhawan recreates Bijuria with Sonu Nigam, fans say, ‘Sorry VD, but Sonu Sir stole the show’

The excitement around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is heating up, and the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan is making sure it doesn't go unnoticed. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a high-energy reel with legendary singer Sonu Nigam, where the duo recreated the choreography of the iconic track Bijuria, a nostalgic hit now making a comeback in the upcoming romantic comedy. Varun Dhawan shares a nostalgic dance reel with Sonu Nigam, on singer's iconic banger Bijuria.

Varun Dhawan recreates Bijuria with Sonu Nigam

Sonu and Varun’s spirited performance, complete with synchronized hooksteps and playful swagger, has sent fans into a frenzy. Varun took to Instagram to post the video with caption, "Mera bachpan ka gaana . From dancing in my school to my brothers wedding on this song. This is my jam. Song out on 3 rd sept (My childhood's song)."

Fans react

Their video has got fans praising the unexpected yet delightful collaboration. Sonu’s cheeky moves and clear stamp of approval have only added fuel to the hype. The reworked version of Bijuria will officially drop on September 3.

A fan said, "I'm sorry VD, but Sonu Sir stole the show here!". Another fan said, "OG performer @sonunigamofficial @varundv legacy kharab mat karna varun sir".

A third fan said, “Legend is a legend, it was his first album and how beautiful those days were (sic).” A fourth fan wrote, "Sonuji... dil khush kar dita (Sonu ji, you made my heart flutter)"

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and promises a blend of romance, comedy, and high-voltage drama. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul and is set to hit the theatres on October 2.