Varun Dhawan reveals Salman Khan is the only actor he doesn’t want to see on OTT

Varun Dhawan is filming his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan was asked about the actors, who should ‘never come on OTT', and two actors who should make their OTT debut. The actor said he always felt Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor should make their OTT debut. Varun added that Salman Khan, on the other hand, should not take up an OTT project. Also read: Varun Dhawan is tired of being asked about Mirzapur updates

Varun, who last appeared in the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, and will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, opened up about which actors would be great on OTT. He also spoke about Sidharth’s web series Indian Police Force, and Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut, Raj and DK's Farzi.

“I think two stars, who should make (their OTT debut) are… Sidharth (Malhotra), I always felt should, and he has (with a) massive show with Rohit (Shetty) sir, and Shahid Kapoor. Again, these are two people, who are already on the platform, and they announced it… So, I’d say Mr Amitabh Bachchan, because he is such a brilliant actor. He can do anything, elevate anything. He’ll be phenomenal in a limited series or a film. I would just subscribe (then and) there,” Varun told Pinkvilla.

Varun continued and talked about the actors, who should not make their OTT debut. He said, “Salman Khan sir should not. I don’t want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). I am happy jab mein Eid pe unko dekhta hoon (I am happy to watch him on the screen on Eid), on the big holidays. Actually, he’s the only one (I don’t want to see on OTT).”

In the same interview, Varun also spoke about his onscreen reunion with Alia Bhatt after their last release Kalank (2019). He said Alia was someone very close to his heart and they share an incredible chemistry. Varun added they were good friends, and he wanted to work with Alia again, and was hopeful that ‘it will happen sometime in the future'. Varun and Alia also worked together in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania after they made their Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year.

