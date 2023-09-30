Varun Dhawan shares a funny, relatable video from a long traffic jam. Watch

Varun Dhawan who is known for entertaining posts on Instagram, has shared a hilarious and relatable video from his car. It was recorded while the actor was stuck in a long traffic jam in Mumbai. (Also Read: Bawaal over Bawaal? Israeli embassy condemns ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film) Varun Dhawan posts a funny video while stuck in a traffic jam

Varun's funny video

On Sunday, Varun shared a selfie video, in which he's sitting in his car. In the video, he is sitting on the passenger seat as presumably his driver steers the car. Varun says in the video, “Kabhi kisi ko laga hai ki unki jawani traffic mein hi katt rahi hai?” (Has anyone ever felt that their entire youth is getting wasted while stuck in traffic). He says it with a mild smile, wearing a dark blue T-shirt and sunglasses. He then pans the camera towards the road, giving the viewers a glimpse of the long traffic jam his car is stuck in.

Varun Dhawan stuck in a traffic jam

Varun regularly shares updates on Instagram, most of which are relatable, and some are aspirational. He also posts pictures from his gym sessions and international vacations. Earlier this month, he shared pictures of him doing water sports and posing bare-chested on a Maldives beach. He was spotted in neon green trunks. He called it “a happy place.”

What's Varun upto?

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal, which released in July directly on Prime Video India. He was paired for the first time with Janhvi Kapoor in the film that also starred Manoj Pahwa. He played a history teacher in a Uttar Pradesh school.

The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was panned for its ‘insensitive’ portrayal of the Jewish tragedy from World War II. Varun had responded to this critcism then in an interview with Pinkvilla, “Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I don't understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I'm saying for example. They're allowed to do everything there, they're allowed to take leaps and they're allowed to show things in a certain way, but you'll find that correct.”

Varun will be next seen in Citadel India and VD18.

