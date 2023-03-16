Varun Dhawan wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday with old pics. Here's why she isn't thrilled

Actor Alia Bhatt questioned her friend-actor Varun Dhawan after he wished on her 30th birthday. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Varun re-shared a post by a fan account. The original post featured the two actors on a stage as they danced. (Also Read | Soni Razdan pens birthday note for 'twin' Alia Bhatt)

In one of the photos, Alia made a face as she kneeled on the stage next to a child. Varun was seen laughing as he too sat on his knees. The caption read, "I just can't stop imagining something..iykyk."

Re-sharing the post, Varun Dhawan captioned it, "Happy bday had to wish you on a public forum since a lot of people were feeling offend @aliaabhatt also your 30 (red balloon emoji)." Alia, re-posting it on her Instagram Stories, wrote, "Hahahaha why didn't you choose a better picture of me but?"

Varun and Alia made their debut with Student of the Year in 2012. They featured in several other films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Kalank (2019).

As Alia clocked her 30th birthday on Wednesday, her family and friends wished her on social media. Her mother-actor Soni Razdan shared their picture collage on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my little twin child. Apart from having some facial features in common we also share a love for bhindi and baingan (unlike our other two family members) we apparently walk alike, talk alike, and have similar ways of being.”

“However, apart from these few things - you are uniquely you and totally your own person and I’m so proud of the wonderful woman you’re becoming … love you darling you make the world a better place in ways both big and small. May you continue your fascinating journey with love and good health always by your side," she also added.

Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor addressed her as “bahurani (daughter-in-law”. Neetu took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani (crown symbol). Only love n more love." She wrote this note along with Alia's photo.

Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned heartfelt birthday messages on social media. Sharing a photo of Alia on her Instagram Stories, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Aaloo." Her halfsister Pooja Bhatt also shared a post for Alia on Instagram. Pooja shared a picture in which Alia smiled with her sister and their dad Mahesh Bhatt. "Happy International Alia Bhatt day," Pooja captioned the post.

Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

