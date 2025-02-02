Vicky Kaushal compliments Rasha Thadani as she dances to Tauba Tauba: 'Bosco mujhse Uyi Amma na karva de'

Rasha dances to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba

The video began with Rasha making some moves before choreographer Bosco Martis joined her. They then did the hook step of Tauba Tauba. A few other dancers joined them too. The video ended with duo doing some goofy steps. Sharing the video, Rasha captioned the post, "With the man himself @boscomartis !!!!"

She added, "Meeting him for the first time on the sets of Birangay, to then grooving on Tauba Tauba, and then finally shooting for Uyi Amma (red heart and collision emojis)) complete genius Bosco sir, thankyou (folded hands emoji) #bondedforlife Edited by @viragdubal."

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Rasha's video

Reacting to the post, Vicky wrote, "Ab Bosco Sir mujhse UyiAmma na karva de (I hope Bosco Sir doesn't make me dance to Uyi Amma)! Too smooth Rasha… keep shining!" Bosco reacted with, "Hahahahahha." Rasha wrote, "@vickykaushal09 sir (red heart and folded hands emojis)." Bosco has choreographed both the songs--Uyi Amma from Azaad and Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

About Rasha

Rasha is the daughter of Raveena and Anil Thadani. Her Bollywood debut, Azaad, also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is a gripping drama that explores themes of freedom, rebellion, and self-discovery.

About Vicky's new films

Fans will see Vicky next as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to release on February 14.

Vicky will next be seen in the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026.