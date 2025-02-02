Asha Bhosle says she owes her ‘career to Maa Saraswati’; calls her Tauba Tauba feat a way of ‘breaking boundaries’

Asha Bhosle

She’s 91 and she has a decorated music career of over eight decades. How? “I began my music career when I was 10. So, I have completed 81 years performing my craft,” says music legend Asha Bhosle, as she talks to us exclusively of Saraswati Puja aka Basant Panchami today. Ask what keeps her motivated, and she replies, “I don’t look back, nor do I look into the future. I live the moment and give it my best shot. I hold the Guinness World Record for the most number of single studio recordings. But even after recording more than 11,000 songs, I still get cold feet when I face the mic because I believe that if I mess up this song, I won’t get any more offers. That’s my greatest motivation.”

People across the world, even those from the music industry, often refer to her as Maa Saraswati Asha Taai. How does she feel when she’s revered like that? “I am an extremely shy person and my public persona is different from my private self. When I receive praise, I tend to stare at the floor because I don’t know how to react. But all I can say is that whatever I am today is because of the blessings of Maa Saraswati. Without her blessings, I am nothing,” she responds, as she goes on to talk about the Saraswati Puja day.

“I pray to Maa Saraswati everyday and therefore I don’t consider just one day to be her day. I feel blessed that Maa Saraswati has smiled and not frowned at my feeble attempts in the arts. I feel my creative 91 years on Earth have only been possible because of her benevolent smile,” says the Padma Vibhushan recipient.

In December last year, Asha Bhosle surprised everyone when videos of her singing and grooving to the hit number Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz; 2024) went viral from a concert in Dubai. Sharing how that idea came about, the veteran says, “If anything, I shall be remembered as a person who did the unexpected. I can’t conform to a set style of performance. I love to stretch and sometimes even break boundaries. Maybe, this character of mine has made me attempt varied musical styles that purists frowned down upon. Perhaps, this is the reason that I am referred to as a versatile artiste.”

So, does that mean she follows the music of today, which is high on genres like hip-hop and Punjabi party bangers? “I listen to any music that is good to my ears. I don’t differentiate between old music and new music. There’s only good music and bad music. Having said that, what may be good for my ears could be bad for yours. It’s very subjective. When I was growing up, there was a lot of forgettable music too and there was a ton of classic music that has survived time.”

Ask what a day in the life of Asha Bhosle is like, and the singer says, “My life is less strenuous now. I’m not rushing from one studio to another. I have more leisure time that I spend with my grand kids and great grand kids. When my children were growing up, I did not have the liberty to spend much time with them, but now that I have the time, I’m trying to undo my earlier mistake. Of course, I still record songs (listen to my newly released song Saaiyan Bina) and do selective concerts where I get the opportunity to shake a leg to Tauba Tauba (laughs).”