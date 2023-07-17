Vicky Kaushal fan poses with him on flight, reveals actor called her himself for pics: ‘OMG he's so sweet'

Actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently flew out of Mumbai ahead of her 40th birthday. The couple also posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The couple travelled to the Maldives for her birthday. Now, a fan Aakriti Rana has posted a video as she met Vicky Kaushal on the flight. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal is ‘in awe’ of Katrina Kaif, shares love-filled pics from birthday vacation) Vicky Kaushal with a fan inside their flight.

Fan talks about meeting Vicky

Taking to Instagram, Aakriti shared a post recently. The Reels started with Aakriti holding her passport as she stood with her luggage. She wrote, "Travelling to a new country and something happened in the flight" on the clip.

Next, she was seen covering her mouth with her hand as she looked in front of her from her seat on the flight. Aakriti wrote, "Saw someone who I really wanted to meet" in the clip. Her friend, sitting next to her, "C'mon bro let's go" as she shook her head.

Fan was asked by air hostess to go back to her seat

Aakriti's friend again urged her to go and meet Vicky as she got shy. She wrote, "And my friend convinced me to go say Hi" on the clip. Moments later, Aakriti came back to her seat and wrote on the clip, "But the air hostess sent me back." She told her friend, "They said that there's a lot of turbulence, so wait."

Vicky called fan himself

Next, she wrote on the clip, "And then he called meee himself." Her friend pushed Aakriti again who went to the front of the aircraft. Aakriti then posed with Vicky as they smiled for the camera. She looked at him lovingly and wrote on the video, "Look at me (laughing emojis)." Aakriti added the song Obsessed as the background music for her video.

Fan pens note for Vicky

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Omg he is so sweet! When I gathered the courage to go talk to him, the air hostess sent me back and he made that sorry face. 15 mins later, the air hostess said, 'He is calling you, come'. How nice of him! @vickykaushal09 I never fangirl over anyone, but his gesture made me do it (laughing emoji)."

People recalled their experiences with Vicky

Reacting to the post, a few people talked about their experiences with Vicky. "He is a sweetheart, We saw him at the Mumbai airport and out of sheer excitement I shouted ‘Vicky’ and he turned back smiled and came and took a picture with us. A really sweet guy!" said a fan. An Instagram user said, "I met him a couple of years ago. He took my phone to take pictures and even offered re-takes. He’s the sweetest."

