Vicky Kaushal reveals if he's open to working with Katrina Kaif in film: ‘It will happen soon’

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about collaborating with wife, actor Katrina Kaif on a project. The two have never shared a screen so far. Talking about the possibility of their future collaboration, Vicky said he would love to collaborate with Katrina, however, it has to happen ‘organically.’ Also read: Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif now loves white butter and paranthas, and he's grown fond of pancakes Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might be starring in a film soon.

Vicky Kaushal on working with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal told news agency PTI that he is aware of the fans' curiosity to see them in a film together and added that they are waiting for the right script. He said, “We would love to see ourselves in a movie together. But it has to happen organically and for the right reasons, not just because we are together, and that there’s a curiosity about watching us in a film together.”

"I feel, when you organically fit the bill, in a real sense, that this is a perfect cast and that’s when it should happen. I believe it will happen soon. I hope it happens soon,” he also added.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood who have never been seen together in a film. The two were rumoured to be dating for quite some time, but, they never confirmed their dating reports. After years of dating in secret, they finally made their relationship public after tying the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021. It happened after they had shared their wedding pictures on social media. In fact, Vicky and Katrina's wedding was one of the biggest events of the year. They will be completing two years of marriage in December.

Vicky has been sharing details from his married life with Katrina Kaif ever since he started promoting his latest outing The Great Indian Family. Also starring Manushi Chhillar, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner, YRF Films.

The Great Indian Family review

The Hindustan Times review of The Great Indian Family read, "TGIF is disguised as a tale of advocating the all-religions-are-one ideology. Acharya has returned to direction after five years post the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan. Though he tries hard, there's something amiss about the whole narrative, which doesn't let the characters talk to you.

Even with such a stellar lineup of actors, the story remains superficial and doesn't try to delve deep into anything meaningful. There's a passing mention of anti-Muslim riots, but only by means of a blink-and-miss flashback sequence. No complains whatsoever when it comes to some rally earnest performances from the ensemble cast."

