Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vicky Kaushal seals Katrina Kaif’s birthday with a kiss and love-filled post. See pics

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal celebrated Katrina Kaif's 42nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring romantic pictures.

Bollywood’s beloved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to melt hearts with their love, and this year’s birthday post from Vicky to Katrina is no exception. On 16 July, as Katrina celebrated her 42nd birthday, her husband Vicky took to Instagram with a bunch of cute pictures and a heartfelt note.

On Katrina Kaif's 42nd birthday, Vicky Kaushal shared a touching Instagram tribute with sweet pictures, showcasing their love.
On Katrina Kaif's 42nd birthday, Vicky Kaushal shared a touching Instagram tribute with sweet pictures, showcasing their love.

Vicky shares unseen pictures with Katrina

On the occasion of Katrina’s birthday today, the actor shared a romantic Instagram post with a carousel of pictures. It starts with Katrina giving a goofy smile, as husband Vicky turns cameraman for his wife. In the second picture, Vicky tightly hugs Katrina and plants a kiss on her cheek, as the star looks into the camera. 

In another snap, the couple are sitting in the midst of nature, enjoying each other's company. Another glimpse shows Katrina looking stunning in a white shirt as the sun sets in the background on the beach. Vicky captioned the post: “Hello Birthday Girl! I ❤️ U”

Internet reacts

Fans were gushing over Vicky and Katrina's chemistry in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Dear Vicky kaushal, How does it feel to marry your crush?". Another one commented, "This carousel needs 20 pics, 4 are too less for us, we want more of this love!" A third fan commented, "Almost forgot how cuteeeee you guys look together". A fourth fan wrote, "We want more pics of her, please please, we miss her "

Vicky and Katrina's relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story first began to take shape on Koffee With Karan in 2018, when Katrina casually mentioned that she thought she would look good onscreen with Vicky. 

The comment took everyone by surprise, including Vicky himself, who reacted adorably when he heard about it during his own appearance on the show. 

While the show sparked public curiosity, their real-life connection reportedly began later at a party hosted by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, where they met and spent time together for the first time. That initial spark, ignited on the Koffee couch, soon blossomed into a private romance, eventually leading to their wedding in December 2021 in Rajasthan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal seals Katrina Kaif’s birthday with a kiss and love-filled post. See pics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On