Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao film stays ahead of Jigra, earns 6.75 crore

Raaj Shaandilya's slapstick comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has failed to capitalise on a decent start at the box office. The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer showed a moderate growth of under 30% at the box office on its second day. Given that the first day was just about decent, the rise in collections isn't optimum. (Also read: Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video director apologises for ‘unauthorised’ Stree reference in film: ‘We are rectifying it’) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection is still ahead of Jigra's earnings

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opened to ₹5.25 crore on Friday, higher than Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which was also released on the same day. However, on Saturday, the gap was diminished as Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video brought home ₹6.75 crore while Jigra increased its collections to net ₹6.50 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video seems to have suffered from lukewarm or negative reviews, with most critics calling the film disappointing or chaotic while praising Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Raaz's performance. A recent controversy has also plagued the film with the makers admitting that they used Maddock Universe's Stree character in the film in an unauthorised fashion. Director Raaj Shaandilya issued an official apology for that and added that efforts were being made to delete that section from the film at the earliest. A much-criticised segment of the film shows the titular Vicky and Vidya coming face-to-face with the ghost Stree from the Stree films. But T-Series reportedly did not take permission from Maddock Films before using their intellectual property rights.

All about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Rajkummar and Triptii as a newly-wedded couple in the 90s who land in hot soup after their homemade sex tape is stolen from their house. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar. It marks the acting comeback of Mallika Sherawat.