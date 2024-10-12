Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video director apologises for ‘unauthorised’ Stree reference in film: ‘We are rectifying it’

Raaj Shaandilyaa clarifies

There is a scene in the film where Stree, the ghost character from the Maddock Horror Universe makes an appearance, which led to trouble for the makers, making Raaj issue an apology note. The director took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post the statement, stressing that the film is in no way connected to the Stree universe.

“I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film. We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement,.” he wrote.

The director added, “We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films “Stree”. at the earliest. It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday ,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films. We also commit to ensuring that no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future”.

He also clarified that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is not associated with Stree and Stree 2. “Additionally, we make no claim to any intellectual property rights in Stree, Stree 2, or any related characters,” he wrote while wrapping up.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a newly-wedded couple in a small town of 1990s' India, who land in hot soup after the sex tape they make on their wedding night goes missing. The slapstick comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and also stars Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar. It marks the acting comeback of Mallika Sherawat. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has opened to a decent total of ₹5 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure is higher than the ₹4.25 crore that Jigra earned on the same day. The film released on October 11.